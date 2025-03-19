Driver in ‘serious but stable condition’ after Little Bayham collision

By Matt Pole
Published 19th Mar 2025, 18:25 BST
A driver is in a ‘serious but stable condition’ after being involved in a collision in Little Bayham, Sussex Police have reported.

On March 13 at around 9pm, a collision occurred in the B2169 at Little Bayham, Tunbridge Wells.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision after a vehicle, described as a white Ford Transit Connect, was found in woodland next to the road.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

If you witnessed the incident, have footage or any information, we ask you make a report.

You can do this online or by calling 101 quoting reference 119 of 14/03.

A driver is in a ‘serious but stable condition’ after being involved in a collision in Little Bayham, Sussex Police have reported. Picture courtesy of Google

1. Screenshot 2025-03-19 182457.jpg

A driver is in a ‘serious but stable condition’ after being involved in a collision in Little Bayham, Sussex Police have reported. Picture courtesy of Google Photo: x

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice