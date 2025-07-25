Driver jailed after woman seriously injured in Whitehawk collision

Police said Fharharde Uddin, 28, of no fixed address, collided with the pedestrian in Whitehawk Crescent on August 19, 2023.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The incident left the woman with life-threatening injuries, requiring immediate medical attention and surgery.

“Uddin was also seen attempting to force the victim into the rear passenger seat of his vehicle following the collision.

“An extensive investigation was launched by the Major Crime Team, leading Uddin to be charged with attempted murder and perverting the course of justice.

“On December 6, 2024, at a hearing at Lewes Crown Court, the court accepted guilty pleas for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.”

Police said that at his sentencing on Friday, July 25, at Hove Crown Court, Uddin was handed a sentence of nine years.