Driver of car involved in Eastbourne collision arrested after being ‘four times over the legal limit’

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 09:58 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 10:02 BST
The driver of a car that was involved in a collision in Eastbourne has been arrested after being ‘four times over the legal limit’.

Whilst on patrol, officers responded to reports of a collision off Whitley road in the town.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “After receiving reports of a car having hit parked vehicles along the road, officers had reason to believe the driver of the car had been driving under the influence.

"Following a road side breath test, the driver provided a sample of breath recorded at four time over the legal limit, and as a result was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of a car that was involved in a collision in Eastbourne has been arrested after being ‘four times over the legal limit.’ Picture: Sussex Police

"The driver was further arrested for driving a vehicle without insurance, or valid MOT, in addition to driving whilst disqualified - the driver has been bailed and will soon be in court.”

Officers on duty said: “The driver was lucky to not have caused injury to themselves and the wider public.

"We continue to highlight the dangers of driving whilst under the influence of either alcohol or drugs throughout the year.

“It is a timely reminder as we slowly approach into the Christmas season; is a disqualification for drink driving the early Christmas present you were asking for?

"If you know anybody who is driving after having consumed alcohol, please call us on 999”.

