Driver of car involved in Eastbourne collision arrested after being ‘four times over the legal limit’

The driver of a car that was involved in a collision in Eastbourne has been arrested after being ‘four times over the legal limit’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst on patrol, officers responded to reports of a collision off Whitley road in the town.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “After receiving reports of a car having hit parked vehicles along the road, officers had reason to believe the driver of the car had been driving under the influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following a road side breath test, the driver provided a sample of breath recorded at four time over the legal limit, and as a result was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver of a car that was involved in a collision in Eastbourne has been arrested after being ‘four times over the legal limit.’ Picture: Sussex Police

"The driver was further arrested for driving a vehicle without insurance, or valid MOT, in addition to driving whilst disqualified - the driver has been bailed and will soon be in court.”

Officers on duty said: “The driver was lucky to not have caused injury to themselves and the wider public.

"We continue to highlight the dangers of driving whilst under the influence of either alcohol or drugs throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a timely reminder as we slowly approach into the Christmas season; is a disqualification for drink driving the early Christmas present you were asking for?

"If you know anybody who is driving after having consumed alcohol, please call us on 999”.