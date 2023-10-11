Driver sentenced for fatal collision involving 76 year-old woman in Hastings
Lee Griffin, 46, was driving in St Helen’s Road when he struck the pensioner who was on a pedestrian crossing.
The 78-year-old local woman suffered multiple injuries and tragically later died.
At Lewes Crown Court on September 29, Griffin admitted causing death by careless driving.
He has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.
The court heard how the incident happened at the pedestrian crossing in St Helen’s Road at about 4.20pm on August 25, 2021.
Motorists travelling in the opposite direction had stopped to let the pensioner cross the road, but Griffin failed to do so.
He claimed he had not seen her as she crossed the road.
A Forensic Collision Investigation report concluded that Griffin, of Southdown Avenue, Hastings, would have had an unobstructed view of the crossing.
It was not clear for what reason he had failed to see her.
It may have been because he had failed to perceive her in a timely manner, or failed to perceive her movements to respond to her as a hazard ahead, or he may have been travelling too fast to allow enough time to react.
The court heard how his vehicle, a blue Fiat Panda, had an MOT certificate which expired in December 2020.
The victim’s family described the victim as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who will be remembered with the utmost love and affection.
Speaking after the case, Investigating Officer Tudor Wells from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a tragic case in which a local woman lost her life.
“Griffin failed to see the victim who was walking on the pedestrian crossing.
“His driving was careless and has caused devastating consequences.
“It is a reminder to all drivers that they should be attentive to all road users at all times.”