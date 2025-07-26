Driver sought after car crashes into West Sussex house

Sussex Police said the driver left the scene after the car hit the wall of a house in Winter Gardens, Crawley, at 3.50am on 26 July.

Two men, passengers in the car, are helping police with their enquiries, the force added.

Police are not aware of any serious injuries following the collision and are supporting the occupants of the house to establish the extent of the damage caused.

Anyone who witnessed a white BMW car being driven in the area prior to the collision, or captured CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 186 of 26/7.