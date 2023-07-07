Driver stopped by police in Hastings for using mobile phone while driving

Police officers were patrolling in the town before stopping a driver on Crowhurst Road for using his mobile phone while driving his car.
When questioned by officers, they found out that the driver of the vehicle didn’t have insurance for his vehicle or a even a licence to drive.
"The vehicle has been seized and a court summons has been issued to driver.
“The vehicle has been seized and a court summons has been issued to driver.
“We will continue to take dangerous drivers of the road.”