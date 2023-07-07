NationalWorldTV
Driver stopped by police in Hastings for using mobile phone while driving

A driver on a road in Hastings was stopped by police for using his mobile phone while driving before officers found that he was breaking other laws.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST

Police officers were patrolling in the town before stopping a driver on Crowhurst Road for using his mobile phone while driving his car.

When questioned by officers, they found out that the driver of the vehicle didn’t have insurance for his vehicle or a even a licence to drive.

In a statement Hastings Police said: “ A driver was stopped on Crowhurst Road in Hastings for using his mobile phone whilst driving, turns out he didn’t have insurance or a licence to drive.

A driver on a road in Hastings was stopped by police for using his mobile phone while driving before officers found that he was breaking other laws. Picture: Hastings PoliceA driver on a road in Hastings was stopped by police for using his mobile phone while driving before officers found that he was breaking other laws. Picture: Hastings Police
“The vehicle has been seized and a court summons has been issued to driver.

“We will continue to take dangerous drivers of the road.”