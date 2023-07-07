Driver stopped by police in Hastings for using mobile phone while driving

A driver on a road in Hastings was stopped by police for using his mobile phone while driving before officers found that he was breaking other laws.

Police officers were patrolling in the town before stopping a driver on Crowhurst Road for using his mobile phone while driving his car.

When questioned by officers, they found out that the driver of the vehicle didn’t have insurance for his vehicle or a even a licence to drive.

“The vehicle has been seized and a court summons has been issued to driver.