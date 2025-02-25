Driver walks home after police seize vehicle without valid MOT in Newhaven

A driver had to walk home after their vehicle was seized in Newhaven for not having a valid MOT.

Lewes Police posted details about the incident on their Facebook page on Monday, February 24.

They said officers stopped the vehicle while on patrol on Friday night, February 21, after it was ‘flagged as driving on the road without a valid MOT’.

A Lewes Police spokesperson said: “Officers located the car to speak to the driver about their MOT status. After speaking to the driver it also transpired they held no valid insurance, and were also driving whilst only holding a provisional driving licence. As a result the vehicle was seized under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, and the owner had no choice but to travel home by foot.

Lewes Police said a vehicle was seized in Newhaven for not having a valid MOT. Photo: Lewes Police

“Officers continue to provide high-visibility patrols across your towns, both during the day and late into the evening, if you see or hear anything we need to know about, let us know at the time.”

Police said people can contact them anytime by calling 101 for all non-emergencies and by calling 999 in an emergency.