Driver who drove into woman known to him in East Sussex pleads guilty
Police said Fharharde Uddin struck the pedestrian in Whitehawk Crescent, Brighton, causing life-threatening injuries.
Sussex Police said he was seen trying to bundle the pedestrian, a woman known to him, into the rear passenger seat.
She later required surgery from the injuries she had sustained, the force added.
The incident happened on August 19, 2023, and was investigated by the Major Crime Team.
At a hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, December 6, Uddin admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and perverting the course of justice.
Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott said: “Uddin had been due to stand trial this week, but because of our investigation and the evidence presented in court, he has admitted the charges.
“This was an incident related to domestic abuse, and we encourage anyone who is impacted by domestic abuse to report it to us. You are not alone, help is available.
"We were determined to ensure a successful prosecution in this case, and the defendant now awaits sentencing.”
Uddin, 27, unemployed and of no fixed address, now faces sentencing on February 14 next year.