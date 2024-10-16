Driver who was found with sawn off-shotgun faces five years in prison after being stopped in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver who was found with a sawn off shotgun, knives, and a variety of other weapons after being stopped by police officers in Brighton, has been sentenced to five years in prison, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

Osiris Fleming-Rey was driving a black Honda Civic with false registration plates on the A23 southbound when he was stopped by officers Tactical Firearms Unit, Roads Policing Unit, and Specialist Enforcement Unit. Officers believe the vehicle may have been stolen.

Once the weapons were recovered, Fleming-Rey, aged 27, from Nelson Road, Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, was arrested and taken to custody, and was later charged following an investigation by Brighton CID. The incident took place on November 24 last year, and the arrest was made safely after police officer’s suspicions were raised. Fleming-Rey told officers he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend but could not remember the details of why or how he had done so.

Appearing at Guildford Crown Court in September, he stood trial accused of possessing a firearm, and two counts of possessing a knife or bladed article, and was found guilty.

At the same court on October 10, he was sentenced to five years in prison.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the weapons.

The court also imposed a Deprivation Order to seize the suspected stolen vehicle.

Speaking after the case, TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “This case demonstrated the teamwork and professionalism of officers to ensure the vehicle was safely stopped.

“The vehicle was then searched and weapons were found. These were seized by police.

“We are pleased that a dangerous offender and the weapons he carried have been taken off the streets.”

