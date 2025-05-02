Drivers caught using mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts during vehicle stop checks at Peacehaven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Police said drivers have been caught using mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts across the south coast.

Posting on Facebook about Operation Downsway in Peacehaven, police said officers from the Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team recently conducted a number of vehicle stop checks as part of continued work to keep road users safe.

A police spokesperson said: “Drivers witnessed by officers using mobile phones or other distractions at the wheel were safety stopped, and directed away from the main road where a number of drivers were either educated about their driving or issued traffic offence reports (TORs) for any offences identified.

“During the course of the morning many drivers were safety stopped and spoken to, with a total of three TORs being issued for offences including driving whilst not wearing a seatbelt, and driving whilst using a mobile phone. Both these offences make for two of the #fatal5 driving offences, so called as they are the top 5 contributing factors to fatal collisions on the roads of Sussex each year.”

Operation Downsway launched in April in East Sussex and will run throughout summer.

Lewes Police said: “Residents can expect to see an increased police presence on the roads of Sussex.”

Police said the aim of the operation is to help: raise awareness of the fatal five driving offences, reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured, reduce the number of reported incidents of anti-social driving, increase public confidence in local policing, and target people who are prepared to drive on the roads in an anti-social or irresponsible manner.