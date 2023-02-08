Drivers disqualified as police cracked down on drink-driving in Eastbourne over the Christmas period

Three people have been disqualified from driving as police looked to tackle drink-driving in Eastbourne over the Christmas period, according to officers.

In December officers carried out enforcement patrols and checks as part of a national campaign called Operation Limit.

Police said they made 233 arrests across Sussex, and in keeping with those campaigns, those convicted and disqualified for their offences are being named to raise awareness of the issue and to provide a deterrent to motorists from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said Daniel Blake, a 35-year-old roofer from Weavers Close, appeared in court after he attempted to flee from officers on foot in icy conditions on December 16.

Officers added: “They had followed his vehicle, a Vauxhall Vectra, which was seen driving erratically and in excess of the 30mph limit in Eastbourne. He refused to provide a breath sample.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court the 35-year-old roofer, of Weavers Close, Eastbourne, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. He was disqualified for one year, with a £750 fine, £85 costs and a £300 surcharge.”

Officers said they also stopped Candice Cromack, of Murdock Mews, St Leonards, at 3.40am on December 24 when they saw she could not stay driving in a straight line on the A259 Marsh Road in Pevensey.

The spokesperson added: “Officers found her driving a Nissan Qashqai in her pyjamas and bare feet, and she told them: ‘I need to get home to wrap my Christmas presents’.

“She tested positive for 69mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

“At Hastings Magistrates’ Court, Cromack, 31, unemployed, of Murdock Mews, St Leonards, admitted drink-driving and was disqualified for three years. She must also pay a £120 fine with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.”

Lewis Reed was also stopped in Lottbridge Drove on December 29 in a Citroen, according to police.

Officers said: “He tested positive for 62mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

“At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 18 the 34-year-old carpenter of Hankham Hall Road, Westham, was disqualified for 17 months, with a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.”

