Drivers pulled over in Peacehaven as Sussex Police carry out safety checks following residents’ concerns
Police said on Facebook on Wednesday, July 30, that officers from Lewes Neighbourhood Policing Team had joined partners from the Sussex Police Road Safety Team recently.
The checks followed residents concerns about ASB driving (anti-social behaviour) and excess speeding.
A Lewes Police spokesperson said: “A number of drivers were safely pulled in to Piddinghoe Avenue car park, where appropriate words of advice were given following their driving. Any offences recorded by the Road Safety Team will be processed, and drivers will be alerted via the post.
“We continue to commit to road safety patrols across the district as part of our continued work to tackle the Fatal 5 driving offences under Operation Downsway, and respond to concerns raised by communities in increase which continue to report both anti-social driving, and excess speeding.”
Police encouraged residents to report incidents to them.
They said: “All community reports help to direct these types of activities in areas which could potentially lead to serious or fatal road traffic collisions as a result of those driving inappropriately, while distracted, at speed or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”