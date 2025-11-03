Drivers recorded speeding in St Leonards residential area near schools
PCSOs say people repeatedly raise the issue.
A PCSO said: "As PCSOs, we regularly hold community meetings and speak with local residents and businesses to understand the issues that matter most.
"One concern that’s been raised time and again is speeding.
"In response, we recently deployed our Speed Indicator Device on Filsham Road to monitor traffic.
"Sadly, we did record several vehicles exceeding the 30mph limit, with one driver reaching speeds of 45mph.
"Filsham Road is a residential area, and with a schools nearby, it’s especially important that drivers respect the speed limit. These limits are in place to protect everyone, especially children and vulnerable road users.
"We will continue working with the community to keep our roads safe and will take appropriate action against those who choose to ignore speed restrictions.