Drivers recorded speeding in St Leonards residential area near schools

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 18:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 18:04 GMT
Hastings Police says it is targeting speeding drivers in response to calls from the community.

PCSOs say people repeatedly raise the issue.

A PCSO said: "As PCSOs, we regularly hold community meetings and speak with local residents and businesses to understand the issues that matter most.

"One concern that’s been raised time and again is speeding.

The Speed Indicator Device on Filsham Road. Pic: Hastings Policeplaceholder image
The Speed Indicator Device on Filsham Road. Pic: Hastings Police

"In response, we recently deployed our Speed Indicator Device on Filsham Road to monitor traffic.

"Sadly, we did record several vehicles exceeding the 30mph limit, with one driver reaching speeds of 45mph.

"Filsham Road is a residential area, and with a schools nearby, it’s especially important that drivers respect the speed limit. These limits are in place to protect everyone, especially children and vulnerable road users.

"We will continue working with the community to keep our roads safe and will take appropriate action against those who choose to ignore speed restrictions.

