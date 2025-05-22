Rother Police said concern had been raised about speeding along De La Warr Road, Bexhill.

A spokesperson said: "We conducted speed checks in a 30mph zone, where many drivers were recorded travelling between 38mph and 47mph.

"The vehicles were stopped, and the drivers were spoken to and given words of advice, as we aimed to educate them about the dangers of speeding and the potential consequences for road users.

"One driver was found to be using a mobile phone and driving without insurance; these offences were dealt with at the roadside."

Police in De La Warr Road, Bexhill. Pic: Rother Police

