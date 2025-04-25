Drivers warned about overnight thefts after ‘spate of car windows being smashed’ across West Sussex village
On Wednesday, April 23, a reader contacted this newspaper to report ‘a spate of car windows being smashed throughout the village overnight’.
They added: “Villagers are getting very worried.”
A police post on Facebook on Thursday, April 24, confirmed: “Please be aware of theft and damage to vehicles overnight in Cuckfield. We would like to remind the public not to leave valuables on display or left in the vehicle overnight.”
They also urged drivers to make sure their vehicles are locked.
Mid Sussex Police said anyone with information about these incidents can call 101, or make a report via their online web forms at www.sussex.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard. People can also report crimes anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.