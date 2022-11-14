Drop in Eastbourne town centre crimes as robbery reports decrease by more than 75 per cent

On the police website it said in September, which is the most recent month with available data, officers received 231 crime reports from the town centre. This is 138 less than the 369 reports received in August.

The data showed that out of the 14 categories of crimes on the police website, there was a decrease in reports in every area in September compared to August except for possession of weapons, which quadrupled from one to four reports, and shoplifting, which increased from 21 to 27.

Some of the biggest dips were seen with violence and sexual offences, where reports dropped from 124 to 79, anti-social behaviour, which decreased from 70 to 38 reports, and public order reports, which went down from 50 in August to 30 in September – according to the police data.

The view over Eastbourne seafront

The data showed that the number of burglary reports also halved from 12 to six, vehicle crime reports decreased by almost 89 per cent from nine to one, the number of bicycle theft and robbery reports both went down by almost 78 percent from nine to two, and the number of ‘other theft’ reports in the town centre dropped from 31 to 17.

Criminal damage and arson reports from the town centre also decreased from 17 to 15, drug offence reports went down from five to four, theft from a person reports dropped to five from seven, and ‘other crime’ reports lowered from four in August to one in September – according to police data.

Inspector Rachel Barrow, who is part of the neighbourhood policing team, said: "We are pleased to see there has been a recent fall in recorded crime in Eastbourne, which is testament to the hard work carried out every day of the week across the district. We will continue to relentlessly pursue offenders, work with our partners in the community to tackle the root causes of criminality and provide safeguarding and support to victims and vulnerable people.”

