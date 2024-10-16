Drug dealer jailed after being caught supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Surrey
Isaac Anderson, 29, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on October 8 after being found guilty of being involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin.
Anderson was arrested in May this year after police carried out a warrant at his home in Redhill. Surrey Police say that a subsequent search uncovered a number of mobile phones, multiple bags of cannabis and a large amount of cash in a shoebox.
As a result, Anderson was sentenced to five years, seven months and six days in prison.
Investigating officer DC Rachael Kay said after the hearing: "Drug dealing has no place in our community and can cause untold damage to the lives of many.
"We are pleased with this result and Anderson will now spend the next five years in prison without being able to cause disruption in the local area."