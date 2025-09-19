Drug dealer jailed for two years after being caught on camera in Brighton

Sussex Police have announced that a drug dealer who was caught on camera in Brighton has been jailed for two years.

Police said that following reports of drug dealing in the Sillwood Road area on Monday, August 4, officers were able to identify a suspect from footage captured nearby.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The next day, Endri Lamaj, 23, of no fixed address was spotted by officers in John Street, Brighton, where he was followed and detained to be searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. Lamaj complied and even offered officers Class A drugs while admitting the offence.

“11 zip bags of cocaine were obtained during the search, and Lamaj was also found in possession of a large quantity of cash. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and taken to custody.”

Sussex Police said Endri Lamaj, 23, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years in prison. Photos: Sussex Police

Police said Lamaj was charged with the offence on August 6 and then appeared at Brighton Magistrates'’ Court on the same day where he was remanded into custody. His hearing took place on September 3 at Lewes Crown Court and police said Lamaj pleaded guilty to the offence, adding that he was sentenced the same day to two years in prison.

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Brighton, said: “The local community played a vital role in providing intelligence that enabled officers to apprehend Lamaj and remove him from the streets.

“The harm caused by drug dealing goes far beyond a single street transaction. It brings disruption to residents, fuels anti-social behaviour, and creates a general sense of insecurity within the community. Patrols are proactively ongoing in the area, and we remain committed to achieving outcomes like this. Reporting is vital, evidence is key, and together we will continue delivering results.”