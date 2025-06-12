Drug dealer using County Line to supply class A substances in Horsham jailed

A drug dealer using a County Line to supply class A substances in Horsham has been jailed, police have said.

Sussex Police said Joseph Sseruwo was working as part of the ‘Milky’ drugs line in the town centre.

Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit had linked his Mercedes to drug dealing in the area.

When stopped, police said he tried to discard items between bins.

But these were seized by officers, who found more than 100 wraps in total.

Sussex Police said a further search of an address Sseruwo was using found further cash linked to drug supply.

A blade was also seized from the address, the force added.

After an investigation by the West Sussex CIT team, the 31-year-old appeared in court, charged with four drugs charges and a money laundering charge.

Sseruwo, of Peabody Avenue, Pimlico, was sentenced to three years in prison at Lewes Crown Court on May 1.

The court was told how officers made the arrest on April 1 this year in East Street, Horsham.

Sussex Police said plain clothes officers saw Sseruwo completing suspected drug deals.

When they approached, he tried to throw away a bag containing wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Police said Sseruwo admitted possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possessing, using or acquiring criminal property.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit regularly carry out plain-clothes patrols to help disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities.

“Sseruwo was dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Horsham, using the ‘Milky’ drugs line.

“Thanks to the investigation, he had no choice but to plead guilty when he appeared in court.

“It demonstrates our determination to catch offenders involved in drugs supply, and shows we have broken up another criminal group in Horsham.

“We are pleased with the custodial sentence passed and will continue to work hard to keep our communities safe.”