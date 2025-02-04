Drug dealer who ‘bit police officer and attacked two others’ at East Sussex train station jailed

A drug dealer who bit a police officer and attacked two others at a train station in East Sussex has been jailed for more than four years.

Kelvin Thompson, 27, was jailed for 57 months after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, assault causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest, British Transport Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “The court heard how, on September 3, 2024, plain clothes officers from the British Transport Police’s County Lines Taskforce spotted Thompson acting suspiciously at Preston Park railway station.

“When the officers spoke to Thompson, he was evasive in answering their questions and continued to act suspiciously. Grounds were built for a search and Thompson detained. He was found to be in possession of three mobile phones, one of which he said belonged to a friend.

“Additionally, officers also felt something similar to a package hidden underneath his clothes. When this was mentioned, Thompson – still handcuffed – attempted to escape and in doing so managed to get a hand free.

“He proceeded to struggle with officers and when on the ground, he kicked one in the groin, caused another to hit their back against a wall and bit a third, refusing to let go.

“Officers managed to regain control and Thompson was placed back into cuffs and taken into custody. Here, he was searched again and two packages containing crack cocaine and heroin worth approximately £1500 were discovered.

“Thompson, of Cambridge Road, Bournemouth, was sentenced on Thursday (January 30) at Hove Crown Court.”

Investigating officer DC Chris May said: “Thompson’s behaviour in this case was totally unacceptable.

“We won’t tolerate attacks on our officers, or other emergency workers, and we will seek to prosecute those who choose to attack people for simply doing their job.

“Our County Lines Taskforce are specially trained to notice behaviours that will make criminals stand out from everyday passengers and we will ensure they are brought to justice. If you are using the rail network to transport drugs, we will find you.”