Two drug dealers have been jailed after they were found selling and storing Class A drugs in a rented property in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said officers from Hastings Neighbourhood Enforcement Team were on patrol when they spotted Garey Cotter selling class A drugs in Gensing Road.

He was arrested and officers then searched a nearby property where Musa Massaquoi was found, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Inside the address officers found heroin and crack cocaine worth £1,500 and they also found £6,500 in cash.

Garey Cotter and Musa Massaquoi. Picture: Sussex Police

“Both men were arrested and released on bail whilst further enquires were conducted.

“Charges were later secured for the men being concerned in the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply a class A drug – heroin , possession with intent to supply a class A drug – crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and offences relating to money laundering.

“The arrests were another successful example of police work as part of Project Adder, using funding from the Government to tackle drug supply and usage in Hastings and St Leonards.”

At Lewes Crown Court on September 2, Massaquoi and Cotter were both jailed for two years and seven months, police said.

The court heard how the incident happened in November 2022.

Sussex Police said Cotter, now aged 48, formerly of Frant Road, Thornton Heath, London, was seen supplying class A drugs to a drug user in the street.

The police spokesperson said: “He was arrested and keys to the house, rented out on a short term basis, fell out of his pocket.

“When police attended the address, Massaquoi, now aged 21, formerly of Armfield Crescent, Mitcham, at first tried to stop officers getting inside. Officers found the drugs and cash inside, and Massaquoi’s DNA was found on the wraps of the class A drugs.

“Both men were charged, but Cotter failed to surrender for bail three times, while other legal delays meant the case only fell for sentence on September 2.”

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine O’Connor said: “This case demonstrates the determination of officers and investigators to catch criminals supplying class A drugs that cause so much harm in our communities.

“We are pleased that these two defendants have now been sentenced.

“Tackling drug-related harm is one of our key policing priorities in Hastings, and Project Adder greatly supported the work being done.

“Working alongside partners we have continued to disrupt drug supply in the town as well as safeguard vulnerable drug users at risk of exploitation.

“Our overall aim is to continue working effectively with our partners to make the town a safer place for everyone.”