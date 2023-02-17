A 29-year-old man was arrested after drugs were seized from a vehicle in Eastbourne.

PC Michael Dunn and PC Christopher Storey, from the Roads Policing Unit, were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle on February 7. Police say a Renault Clio was flagged to them at 3.45pm. They saw it parked in Seaside, the driver returned to the vehicle and then drove away.

The officers followed and stopped the vehicle in Hanover Road. According to police, inside the vehicle class B drugs in separate dealing bags were found and seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been bailed, pending further investigation.

Drug-dealing arrest made following vehicle stop in Eastbourne (photo from Sussex Police)

PC Storey said: “We received the intelligence that a vehicle was linked to drug-dealing in Eastbourne, and were able to stop it in Hanover Street. A search of the vehicle found drugs inside, so the driver was arrested.

“It shows our ongoing work to disrupt the supply of drugs which cause so much harm in our communities. Drugs suspects using vehicles to deal drugs should be warned they could be stopped at any time and have their vehicle seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad