Drug driver arrested after A27 near Polegate blocked for hours

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after the A27 near Polegate was blocked for hours.

Officers were called to a report of a lorry, carrying a static home, causing ‘significant traffic congestion’ when it blocked the carriageway on the A27 Gainsborough Lane, Polegate, on Friday, September 30.

The report of the road being blocked was made to the force at 8.44am and the road was cleared at 11.26am.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: "The driver, 44, from Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.”