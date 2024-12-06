Drug-driving arrests made at Lewes vehicle stop check
Officers have completed stop checks across Surrey and Sussex as part of Operation Limit, targeting one of the ‘fatal five’ factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.
The stop checks provide a visible deterrent to those who are over the limit for alcohol or drugs.
They also help to educate drivers about the risks of being over the limit.
This point was reinforced by officers, who made two arrests when they carried out checks on the A26 outside the Cuilfail Tunnel in Lewes on Thursday, December 5.
Sussex Police said a 32-year-old man driving a flatbed van was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and driving without a valid MOT test.
A 21-year-old man driving a Mini Countryman was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, the force added.
Both men were bailed, pending further enquiries.
Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “These random stop checks sadly show that we continue to find drink and drug-drivers behind the wheel.
“Across Surrey and Sussex we have already stopped nearly 3,000 vehicles in the first few days of the campaign.
“Not only do those who are over the limit for alcohol and drugs risk the safety of themselves and other road users, they also risk losing their licence and their livelihood if caught.
“We are determined to catch drink and drug drivers, and urge the public to report anyone they think may be driving over the limit.”
If you suspect someone of being over the limit for alcohol or drugs while driving, please report it to us by calling 999.