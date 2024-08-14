Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Approximately four kilograms of cocaine was transported from London to the Sussex coast, a police investigation has concluded.

Sussex Police said an investigation into six men – ‘involved in the distribution of cocaine’ between London and Worthing in West Sussex – has now concluded.

“Sussex Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) led the complex investigation, which culminated in the seizure of approximately 850g of cocaine and more than £32,000 in cash,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers discovered that courier Naim Shala had been making regular trips from Wembley to Worthing in his Mazda between June and October 2022.

Fatma Hasa (left) was sentenced to six years and nine months’ imprisonment and Kristian Buqa (right) was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment

“He delivered the Class A drugs to an address in Pavilion Road, where Kristian Buqa took possession and prepared it for street sale.

"It is estimated that approximately four kilograms of cocaine were transported between the two locations for supply on the streets during the period. This is estimated to be worth between £313,600 and £392,000.”

Poice said Buqa would then distribute it to drivers Christian Violi and Saimir Jaho, who ‘in turn delivered it to customers in the local area’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through enquiries, SOCU established that Fatma Hasa held the ‘Gesti’ County Line in Wembley and ‘instructed the dealers where to distribute the illegal substances’, police said.

Naim Shala (left) was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and Xhonatan Matei (right) was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Police said the mobile phone he used to operate the line was also seized.

Police said all five suspects were subsequently arrested and charged as follows:

– Hasa, 26, of Wembley Hill Road, Wembley, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Buqa, 31, of Pavilion Road, Worthing, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine;

– Shala, 45, of Vale Close, Newport, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine;

– Jaho, 31, of Somerhill Avenue, Hove, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine;

– Violi, 34, of Albany Road, Southsea, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a sixth defendant – Xhonatan Matei, 38, of Shortcrofts Road, Dagenham – was also identified in connection with the ‘Gesti’ line, after he was stopped in his Mercedes on the A24 at Findon in April 2023.

He had travelled from London with the intention of re-stocking the group following the seizures, police said.

A spokesperson added: “He was arrested and charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine.

“The case concluded following the conviction of Violi, who was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment – suspended for two years – and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, at Lewes Crown Court on 19 July this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At earlier hearings at the same court in August 2023, Hasa was sentenced to six years and nine months’ imprisonment; Buqa was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment; Shala was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and Jaho was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment – suspended for two years.”

The following month, Matei was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, police said.

Detective Constable Jon Freeman, of the Sussex Police Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “These six defendants all played a key role in the supply chain to ensure its successful operation in the Worthing area. But it was only successful up to a point.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers, working in partnership with other teams within Sussex Police as well as the National Crime Agency and the Met Police Organised Crime Partnership, we were able to identify them and gather sufficient evidence to present to the Crown Prosecution Service, which led to their demise.

“As a result, we have helped to remove a significant amount of harmful drugs and illegal proceeds from the local community, where they would otherwise cause harm to vulnerable users.”