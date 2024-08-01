Drug operation carried out in Eastbourne
Teams from the Sussex Police Tutor Unit, alongside dog units from both Sussex and British Transport Police conducted enhanced patrols and intelligence led activities to disrupt drug related crime across the town.
During the course of the day, a total of 47 stop and search checks were conducted in the town, with a number of drugs located including cannabis, methadone, and suspected cocaine.
Nine Community Resolution orders were issued by officers for those who were found in possession of drugs.
A man who was reported missing was also located by teams.
District Commander for Eastbourne and Lewes, Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “The reality is that drug-related harm has a devastating impact to victims, families and the wider community.
“Our focus is on preventing the exploitation of vulnerable people and children by organised crime groups (OCGs), to disrupt county line activity and reduce drug related violence.
“We continue working closely with support services and agencies, which is vital when tackling drug related harm, and continue to thank and encourage residents to report drug related crime to police at the time.”
Report crime online or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.