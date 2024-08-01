Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have taken part in an operation to disrupt drug offences in Eastbourne.

Teams from the Sussex Police Tutor Unit, alongside dog units from both Sussex and British Transport Police conducted enhanced patrols and intelligence led activities to disrupt drug related crime across the town.

During the course of the day, a total of 47 stop and search checks were conducted in the town, with a number of drugs located including cannabis, methadone, and suspected cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine Community Resolution orders were issued by officers for those who were found in possession of drugs.

Police have taken part in an operation to disrupt drug offences in Eastbourne.

A man who was reported missing was also located by teams.

District Commander for Eastbourne and Lewes, Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “The reality is that drug-related harm has a devastating impact to victims, families and the wider community.

“Our focus is on preventing the exploitation of vulnerable people and children by organised crime groups (OCGs), to disrupt county line activity and reduce drug related violence.

“We continue working closely with support services and agencies, which is vital when tackling drug related harm, and continue to thank and encourage residents to report drug related crime to police at the time.”

Report crime online or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.