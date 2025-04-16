Adur and Worthing Police said its neighbourhood policing team accompanied the community search team on Tuesday (April 15) – ‘conducting sweeps around the Co Op in The Strand, The Causeway, Palatine Park and Pond Park’.
"We found a number of drug-related items which were seized,” a police spokesperson said.
"The community search team are formed of volunteers, supporting Sussex Police in searching for missing people and carrying out community searches, looking for weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
“We're thankful for the team's continuous commitment to keeping our communities safe.”