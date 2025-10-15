Hastings Police said it found drugs and cash in a car which had failed to stop for officers three times and reached speeds in excess of 90mph.

A spokesperson said: "A vehicle linked to dangerous driving and criminal activity was successfully located and seized by police in Farley Bank, Hastings.

"The vehicle had previously failed to stop for police on three separate occasions within a two-day period.

"It was observed reaching speeds in excess of 90mph, posing a serious risk to public safety. Despite multiple attempts to intercept the vehicle by Roads Policing Unit (RPU) and response officers, it continued to evade police."

The car seized by Hastings Police. Pic: Hastings Police

They added: "Protective response officers later located the vehicle parked in Farley Bank with passengers present.

"The driver was not at the scene. Due to existing intelligence linking the vehicle to drug supply activity in the Hastings area, officers conducted a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act search. This resulted in the recovery of a quantity of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a substantial amount of cash.

"Given the vehicle’s involvement in dangerous driving and suspected criminal activity, it was seized along with the drugs and cash. Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the driver and further investigate the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s use.

"Anyone with information that may assist this investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 47250202532."