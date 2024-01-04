More than £60,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized by police in West Sussex over the course of a month.

In ‘another successful month’, West Sussex’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) officers made a total of 34 arrests and completed 26 premises vehicle searches in November.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Officers seized more than £60,000 worth of drugs and cash.”

The police explained how some of these searches unfolded.

More than £60,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized by police in West Sussex over the course of a month. Photo: Sussex Police

A Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was conducted on a Vauxhall Astra in Sompting Road, Worthing, on November 5, after officers ‘detected a smell of cannabis’.

"Inside the vehicle they found cocaine, cannabis, and equipment which is used in the cultivation of cannabis, and the drugs and items were seized,” a police spokesperson said.

"The driver, Ashley Radmall, and the passenger, Callum Sales, were arrested.”

Officers then executed a warrant an address in Imberhore Lane, East Grinstead, where a ‘large quantity of drugs and cash were seized’.

Radmall, 37, of Imberhorne Lane, was charged with the possession of criminal property and possession with the intent to supply a Class A and Class B drug, police said.

Police said Sales, 25, of Mill Way, East Grinstead was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with the intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

The spokesperson added: “They both appeared before Lewes Crown Court on December 5, and will appear for trial before Lewes Crown Court on May 7, to answer the charges.”

Police said cannabis, cash and phones were found and seized at an address in Stanhope Road, Littlehampton, when officers conducted a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant on November 21.

“A 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman from Littlehampton were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs with the intent to supply,” a spokesperson for the force said.

"Both suspects have been bailed while enquiries continue.”

Police were also called to a ‘number of reports of harassment’ in Crawley on November 14, November 17 and November 20.

"After multiple arrest attempts over a few days, the suspect was detained by the TEU,” a police statement read.

"A 54-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of stalking, non-fatal strangulation, theft and false imprisonment.”

A number of arrests were also made as part of our two-week crackdown on County Lines in Crawley, police said.

Other arrests in the month included the importation of cannabis, burglary, sexual assault, and the making of offensive weapons.