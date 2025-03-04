Drugs warrants lead to arrests in Eastbourne, Peacehaven, Hastings and other East Sussex areas

Sussex Police have announced that there have been a further 11 arrests as part of an investigation into the large-scale supply of illegal drugs.

The police service said their Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) had previously arrested 13 people suspected of distributing cocaine as part of Operation Bowtie.

Now police have revealed that a ‘week of intensification’ from Monday to Friday, February 24-28, which consisted of nine separate warrants, has led to more arrests ‘plus the seizure of significant quantities of cash, Class A drugs, stolen vehicles and weapons’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “On Monday 24 February, a 39-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from Eastbourne were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine. A 31-year-old woman from Peacehaven was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle on false plates.

“On Wednesday 26 February, Nigel Evendon, 58, of Eastbourne Road, Halland, was arrested and charged with 21 offences including possession of a firearm, being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group. He entered no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Lewes Crown Court on 28 March.

“Nicole Clarke, 37, of Hailsham Road, Herstmonceux, was arrested and charged with six offences including acquiring criminal property, and possession of Class A and Class B drugs. She also entered no plea and was remanded in custody to appear for trial at Lewes Crown Court on 27 March.

“On Friday 28 February, a 33-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of acquiring criminal property, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

“A 39-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine. A 28-year-old man from Ashford in Kent was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine. A 21-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from Ashburnham were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.”

Police said all suspects who were not charged were bailed until late May as the investigation continues.