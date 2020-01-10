Drugs worth £100,000 found in boot of car in Hailsham

Drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 were discovered in the boot of a car in Hailsham.

Police said officers made the shocking discovery after stopping the car in the early hours of Thursday morning (January 9).

The Class B drugs were found in the boot of a car in Hailsham

They said James Elliott, 39, unemployed, of Hedley Way, Hailsham, had been charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (Amphetamine).

He pleaded guilty to the charge against him at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (January 10), police said, and was remanded in custody for sentencing at a later date.

A 31-year-old woman from Hailsham was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (Amphetamine), police said.

She was also arrested on suspicion of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance. She was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

