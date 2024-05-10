Dunsfold man with connections to Cranleigh and Horsham wanted for breach of court bail

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:41 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 12:14 BST
Surrey Police have renewed their appeal to find a wanted Dunsfold man with connections to Horsham and Cranleigh.

Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 32-year-old James Carthy, who is wanted for breach of court bail.

Police said James has connections to Cranleigh and Farnborough and has recently been linked to Horsham.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information on James’ whereabouts which could lead to his arrest and charge.

Surrey Police are renewing their appeal for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old James Carthy from Dunsfold, who is wanted for breach of court bail. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

James is described by Surrey Police as a White male with short dark hair, who speaks with an Irish accent. He is around 5ft 7 tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes, police added.

If you've seen James or have any information which could help, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240016454 via:

Information can be given 100% anonymously at any time via freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please note that only information passed to Crimestoppers will qualify for a reward.