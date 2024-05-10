Dunsfold man with connections to Cranleigh and Horsham wanted for breach of court bail
Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 32-year-old James Carthy, who is wanted for breach of court bail.
Police said James has connections to Cranleigh and Farnborough and has recently been linked to Horsham.
The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information on James’ whereabouts which could lead to his arrest and charge.
James is described by Surrey Police as a White male with short dark hair, who speaks with an Irish accent. He is around 5ft 7 tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes, police added.
If you've seen James or have any information which could help, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240016454 via:
- Webchat on the Surrey Police website surrey.police.uk
- Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Calling Surrey Police on 101
Information can be given 100% anonymously at any time via freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Please note that only information passed to Crimestoppers will qualify for a reward.