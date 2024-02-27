BREAKING

Dunsfold man with connections to Cranleigh and Redhill wanted for breach of court bail

A Dunsfold man with connections to Cranleigh and Redhill is wanted by Surrey Police for breach of court bail.
By Matt Pole
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:41 GMT
Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 32-year-old James Carthy from Dunsfold, who is wanted for breach of court bail.

James is described by Surrey Police as a White male with short dark hair, who speaks with an Irish accent.

He is described as around 5' 7" tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes, police added.

Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 32-year-old James Carthy from Dunsfold, who is wanted for breach of court bail. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Surrey Police said he has connections to Cranleigh and Redhill.

If you have seen James or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240016454 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.