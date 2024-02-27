Dunsfold man with connections to Cranleigh and Redhill wanted for breach of court bail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 32-year-old James Carthy from Dunsfold, who is wanted for breach of court bail.

James is described by Surrey Police as a White male with short dark hair, who speaks with an Irish accent.

He is described as around 5' 7" tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes, police added.

Surrey Police said he has connections to Cranleigh and Redhill.

If you have seen James or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240016454 via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

– Calling Surrey Police on 101