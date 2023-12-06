Duo arrested after assault and collisions in Sussex amid police helicopter search; third man still on the run
Sussex Police said officers were called to ‘report of an assault’ at a shop in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, at around 9.45am today (Wednesday, December 6).
"The 49-year-old victim, a local man, was treated for a head injury at the scene by the ambulance service,” a police spokesperson said.
"Witnesses reported seeing three men flee the scene in a Blue Ford Fiesta which collided with another vehicle and the front of a house in Colbourne Avenue minutes later.”
An ‘extensive search’ was launched after the incident – assisted by a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter – and two arrests have been made.
“A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and a 57-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH),” the police spokesperson added.
"They remain in police custody at this time. Enquiries are now ongoing to locate a third suspect.”
Anyone who witnessed the assault or the collision is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 296 of 06/12. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has any dash-cam footage.