Two men have been arrested – and a suspect is on the run – after an assault in Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers were called to ‘report of an assault’ at a shop in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, at around 9.45am today (Wednesday, December 6).

"The 49-year-old victim, a local man, was treated for a head injury at the scene by the ambulance service,” a police spokesperson said.

"Witnesses reported seeing three men flee the scene in a Blue Ford Fiesta which collided with another vehicle and the front of a house in Colbourne Avenue minutes later.”

An ‘extensive search’ was launched after the incident – assisted by a National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter – and two arrests have been made.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and a 57-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH),” the police spokesperson added.

"They remain in police custody at this time. Enquiries are now ongoing to locate a third suspect.”

