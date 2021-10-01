Duo jailed for 44 months for stealing cars and bank cards in Eastbourne

Police say officers were called to Wharf Road around 5am on August 9 when a resident discovered their property had been broken into.

Two vehicles and a bank card were stolen, police confirmed.

Enquiries found the card had been used at several locations in the town in the hours following the break-in.

William Brazil and Amos Smith. Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-210110-114220001

According to police, the following day officers managed to recover the stolen vehicles and arrested two men – 44-year-old William Brazil and 36-year-old Amos Smith.

Police say the duo had been identified by the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team from CCTV footage in the vicinity of the burglary.

Brazil, unemployed and of Ceylon Place in Eastbourne, was charged with burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, six counts of fraud by false representation and two counts of using a motor vehicle without insurance, police say.

Smith, unemployed and of Ersham Road in Hailsham, was charged with burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and five counts of fraud by false representation, police have confirmed.

Both men pleaded guilty in court and were jailed for 32 months and 12 months respectively.

Police constable Dave Elliott said, “This is an excellent outcome as a result of great police work. Using local knowledge we were able to identify the offenders and locate and arrest them as soon as possible.

“The secondary investigation resulted in charges being authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service against both men, who then pleaded guilty at court.

“Burglaries can have a devastating impact, both financially and emotionally, on victims and we take reports of this nature very seriously.