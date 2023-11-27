BREAKING

Durrington burglary: Police want to speak to these people

Detectives investigating a burglary in Durrington have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak with, in connection with the incident.
By Sam Morton
Published 27th Nov 2023, 13:25 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:43 GMT
Sussex Police said an investigation is continuing after a burglary at a property in Whylands Crescent between 4.15am and 4.30am on Thursday, September 21.

“Four sets of vehicle keys were stolen from the address before the intruders made off to a black vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

"If you recognise these people, or have any information that could help with our investigation, report online or via 101 quoting 125 of 21/09.”