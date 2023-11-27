Durrington burglary: Police want to speak to these people
Detectives investigating a burglary in Durrington have released CCTV images of two people they would like to speak with, in connection with the incident.
Sussex Police said an investigation is continuing after a burglary at a property in Whylands Crescent between 4.15am and 4.30am on Thursday, September 21.
“Four sets of vehicle keys were stolen from the address before the intruders made off to a black vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.
"If you recognise these people, or have any information that could help with our investigation, report online or via 101 quoting 125 of 21/09.”