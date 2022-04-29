Durrington GP surgery unable to offer clinical services after break-in

A GP surgery in Durrington has been unable to offer any clinical services today (Friday, April 29) following a break-in.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:21 pm
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 3:41 pm

Lime Tree Surgery took to social media this morning to inform patients about the break-in at the Durrington Health Centre.

A statement, which was also posted on the surgery's website, read: "Please note that Lime Tree Surgery will not be offering any clinical services from Durrington Health Centre on Friday 29th April 2022, following a break-in which caused damage to our clinical rooms.

"Clinical services will resume after appropriate remedial work to make the space safe, has been completed (anticipate Friday 29th April 2022)."

Lime Tree Surgery has been unable to offer any clinical services from Durrington Health Centre on Friday following a break-in, which caused damage to the clinical rooms. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The surgery said the reception opened as normal today and the booked vaccine clinic 'will go ahead as planned' tomorrow (Saturday, April 30).

