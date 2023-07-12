NationalWorldTV
E-fit image issued in Peacehaven sexual assault investigation

Officers investigating a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Peacehaven have issued an E-fit image of the suspect.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST

The incident happened at about 8.15pm on Sunday, May 7 in The Promenade, near the junction with Capel Avenue.

She reported being approached by a man not known to her who then sexually assaulted her. She is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Police have previously issued a public appeal for CCTV and information from witnesses.

Officers investigating a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Peacehaven have issued an E-fit image of the suspect. Picture: Sussex PoliceOfficers investigating a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Peacehaven have issued an E-fit image of the suspect. Picture: Sussex Police
In particular they wish to trace a witness who disturbed the suspect. The witness is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s.

Now, an e-fit image of the suspect has been released. He is described as white, in his early 20s, and around 5’ 10”.

Anyone who recognises the suspect, or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1547 of 07/05.