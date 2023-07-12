Officers investigating a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Peacehaven have issued an E-fit image of the suspect.

The incident happened at about 8.15pm on Sunday, May 7 in The Promenade, near the junction with Capel Avenue.

She reported being approached by a man not known to her who then sexually assaulted her. She is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have previously issued a public appeal for CCTV and information from witnesses.

Officers investigating a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl in Peacehaven have issued an E-fit image of the suspect. Picture: Sussex Police

In particular they wish to trace a witness who disturbed the suspect. The witness is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s.

Now, an e-fit image of the suspect has been released. He is described as white, in his early 20s, and around 5’ 10”.