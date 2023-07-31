Sussex Police have announced that they are stepping up patrols in East Grinstead following ‘a recent spate of residential burglaries’.

Police said that a number of homes have been broken into in the A22 Lewes Road area, with thieves targeting bikes, tools, and high-value gates.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the burglaries, and officers will be maintaining an increased, high-visibility presence in the area to identify and deter any further criminal activity.

“Residents are also being urged to stay vigilant and alert to any suspicious behaviour, and to take some simple steps to help protect their homes and property from theft. “They include ensuring all valuables are out of sight or secured in a shed or garage where possible and locking all doors and windows when you leave the house.”