NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

East Grinstead burglaries: Sussex Police step up activity after spate of incidents where thieves targeted bikes, tools, and high-value gates

Sussex Police have announced that they are stepping up patrols in East Grinstead following ‘a recent spate of residential burglaries’.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:58 BST

Police said that a number of homes have been broken into in the A22 Lewes Road area, with thieves targeting bikes, tools, and high-value gates.

Read More
Read more: Sussex poultry expert who advised on Queen’s farm passes away aged 84

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the burglaries, and officers will be maintaining an increased, high-visibility presence in the area to identify and deter any further criminal activity.

Sussex Police said they are stepping up patrols in East GrinsteadSussex Police said they are stepping up patrols in East Grinstead
Sussex Police said they are stepping up patrols in East Grinstead
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Residents are also being urged to stay vigilant and alert to any suspicious behaviour, and to take some simple steps to help protect their homes and property from theft. “They include ensuring all valuables are out of sight or secured in a shed or garage where possible and locking all doors and windows when you leave the house.”

Police said that more crime prevention advice can be found at sussex.police.uk. People with information can call 101 to make a report.