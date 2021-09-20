Armed police responded to reports of gunshots on a road in Hove on Sunday night (September 19). SUS-210920-090727001

Armed police descended on a road in Hove after reports of gunshots last night (Sunday, September 19).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:39 am

Pictures from the scene show a huge emergency response on First Avenue, which was closed by police at around 9.30pm.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was also called to help with the search for a possible gunman.

A suspect was eventually arrested and Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said the incident ‘is not terrorist-related’. Read more here

