East Sussex assault: Good Samaritan attacked by man she tried to help
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police is investigating an assault on a woman in Kenilworth Road, St Leonards on Friday (October 20). Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam or ring doorbell footage which could help identify the suspect to come forward.
“A man was heard shouting in Kenilworth Road, at about 7pm,” a police spokesperson said.
"A woman approached him to check he was ok and agreed to ask her neighbour if he could use their bathroom and give him a glass of water.
"Once he had used the bathroom, he then followed the woman and assaulted her before making off towards the seafront.”
Police said the suspect is white, 6ft, aged between 30 and 40, thin and his bottom front teeth were missing.
He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a baseball cap. He was carrying a brown backpack, police added.
Detective Constable Debora Baptista said: “We need to identify this man so if anyone knows who he is or has any dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of him, please come forward.
"The victim was trying to be a Good Samaritan by offering him assistance which instead resulted in her being assaulted.”
If anyone can help the police investigation, please report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1222 of 20/10.