East Sussex: Brighton man charged with burglary series

A man has been charged with a string of offences in Brighton.

A statement from Sussex Police read: “Oliver Pierce is accused of burgling two homes and attempting to burgle a third home in Hollingbury Rise on 14 July.

"He is also accused of being in possession of two Class B drugs – cannabis and ketamine – in Brentwood Road on 17 July.

"The 33-year-old, of Brentwood Road, Brighton, has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 15 August.

"The incidents are being investigated by the Brighton and Hove Burglary Team, who are seeking information on any suspicious overnight activity or missing items within the Hollingdean area between 1 and 17 July.

"You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250137797.”