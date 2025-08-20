East Sussex burglar convicted of string of offences

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:54 BST
An East Sussex burglar has been convicted of a string of offences following an investigation by Sussex Police.

Police said Oliver Pierce burgled two homes and attempted to burgle a third home in Hollingbury Rise, Brighton, on July 14.

He was also found to be in possession of two Class B drugs – cannabis and ketamine – at his home address on July 17, the force added.

The 33-year-old, of Brentwood Road, Brighton, was arrested and charged with the offences, all of which he pleaded guilty to at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, August 15.

He has been remanded in custody for sentencing at the same court on September 3.

