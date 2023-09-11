BREAKING
A police dog was the hero of the hour after helping officers to arrest two suspected burglars in East Sussex – and return a haul of stolen property.
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST
Sussex Police said a local business owner called 999 around 3.30am on Thursday, August 31 to report that people were trying to break into his shop in Station Road, Lewes.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and arrested the first suspect – a 14-year-old girl – as she tried to leave the property, police said.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had fled the area but was ‘soon tracked down’ by police dog PD Hox and arrested just before 4.20am.

PD Hox tracked a suspect down after a shop burglary in Lewes. Photo: Sussex PolicePD Hox tracked a suspect down after a shop burglary in Lewes. Photo: Sussex Police
“All stolen items were recovered and returned to the shop,” a police spokesperson said.

"Both suspects have now been bailed with conditions not to associate with each other or attend the location, and to engage with the youth offending teams.”

Police said the stolen items were returned within an hour of the theft being reported.