East Sussex: Cash, electronic items and mobile phones stolen in series of night time burglaries

By Matt Pole
Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:27 BST
Detectives investigating a series of night time burglaries in East Sussex are appealing for witnesses.

Sussex Police said four homes in Castle Street and Kensington Place, Brighton and Lansdowne Road and New Church Road, Hove, have been broken into in the early hours of the morning over a two-week period from August 21 to September 4.

Cash, electronic items and mobile phones have been stolen in the burglaries, the force added.

Some of the properties targeted had ground floor windows open and scaffolding on the building which the intruder may have climbed to gain access.

Detectives investigating a series of night time burglaries in East Sussex are appealing for witnesses. Picture contributed

Detective Inspector Sharon Ford said: “We are linking these burglaries and are keen to hear from any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in these areas.

“We have stepped up policing patrols in the areas and would advise the public to be mindful about their home security.

“They should ensure they don’t leave windows and doors open or unlocked, particularly if the building currently has scaffolding.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, please report online or call 101 quoting 175 of 27/08. If it is a crime in action, phone 999.

