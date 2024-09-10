Detectives investigating a series of night time burglaries in East Sussex are appealing for witnesses.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said four homes in Castle Street and Kensington Place, Brighton and Lansdowne Road and New Church Road, Hove, have been broken into in the early hours of the morning over a two-week period from August 21 to September 4.

Cash, electronic items and mobile phones have been stolen in the burglaries, the force added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the properties targeted had ground floor windows open and scaffolding on the building which the intruder may have climbed to gain access.

Detectives investigating a series of night time burglaries in East Sussex are appealing for witnesses. Picture contributed

Detective Inspector Sharon Ford said: “We are linking these burglaries and are keen to hear from any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in these areas.

“We have stepped up policing patrols in the areas and would advise the public to be mindful about their home security.

“They should ensure they don’t leave windows and doors open or unlocked, particularly if the building currently has scaffolding.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, please report online or call 101 quoting 175 of 27/08. If it is a crime in action, phone 999.