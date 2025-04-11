A chimney sweep has been charged after people in Hastings and Rother were defrauded of nearly £30,000, said Sussex Police.

East Sussex chimney sweep charged with 20 fraud offences
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A police spokesperson said: “Adam Reid, 40, of Dorset Road, Bexhill, has been remanded into custody, charged with 19 counts of fraud by false representation and one count of fraudulent trading.
"The Sussex Police investigation relates to fraud against 19 victims between November 2022 and February 2025.
"Reid was arrested in October last year for further investigation and again arrested on 3 April following additional allegations.
"Reid appeared before Brighton and Hove Magistrates' Court on 5 April, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 2 May.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.