East Sussex chimney sweep charged with 20 fraud offences

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 14:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A chimney sweep has been charged after people in Hastings and Rother were defrauded of nearly £30,000, said Sussex Police.

A police spokesperson said: “Adam Reid, 40, of Dorset Road, Bexhill, has been remanded into custody, charged with 19 counts of fraud by false representation and one count of fraudulent trading.

"The Sussex Police investigation relates to fraud against 19 victims between November 2022 and February 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Reid was arrested in October last year for further investigation and again arrested on 3 April following additional allegations.

Sussex PoliceSussex Police
Sussex Police

"Reid appeared before Brighton and Hove Magistrates' Court on 5 April, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 2 May.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice