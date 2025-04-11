Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A chimney sweep has been charged after people in Hastings and Rother were defrauded of nearly £30,000, said Sussex Police.

A police spokesperson said: “Adam Reid, 40, of Dorset Road, Bexhill, has been remanded into custody, charged with 19 counts of fraud by false representation and one count of fraudulent trading.

"The Sussex Police investigation relates to fraud against 19 victims between November 2022 and February 2025.

"Reid was arrested in October last year for further investigation and again arrested on 3 April following additional allegations.

"Reid appeared before Brighton and Hove Magistrates' Court on 5 April, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on 2 May.”

