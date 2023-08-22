A suspect will appear in court, charged with attempted murder, after a serious collision in East Sussex left a young woman fighting for her life in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Whitehawk Crescent in Brighton around 6am on Saturday (August 19) to a ‘report of a 24-year-old woman being hit by a vehicle’.

“She was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition,” a police spokesperson said.

“Fharharde Uddin, 26, of Lanterns Way, London, was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder and two counts of common assault of an emergency worker.”

Uddin appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, August 22) and was remanded in custody to next appear before a ‘crown court to be fixed’ on September 19, police said.

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are grateful to all those who have come forward and supported our enquiries so far.

“We continue to appeal for any witnesses to get in touch, including anyone who may have mobile phone, dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage from the area around that time.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident involving people known to each other. Our investigation is ongoing and police will continue to be in the area making enquiries as the case progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bromley. Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously, via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

