East Sussex couple sentenced for crime which ‘shocked local community’

A Polegate couple who damaged a public defibrillator in Buxted have been sentenced at court.

Police were called to Framfield Road in Buxted on Sunday, 13 June, 2021, to reports a defibrillator outside Buxted Football Club had been destroyed overnight.

CCTV from the scene showed Harrison O’Doherty, 23, and Lucy Russell, 21, both of High Street in Polegate, throwing, kicking and spitting on the defibrillator.

Both were arrested and subsequently charged with criminal damage. O’Doherty was also charged with possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) in relation to a separate incident.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 November, both pleaded guilty to all charges and were given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

They were also ordered to pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £95 and to pay £500 compensation to South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Detective Constable Sam Collyer said: “This was a crime that shocked the community and I am satisfied that we have found a resolution that allows both of these individuals to make reparations for their crimes.

