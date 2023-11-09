BREAKING

East Sussex couple sentenced for crime which ‘shocked local community’

A Polegate couple who damaged a public defibrillator in Buxted have been sentenced at court.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to Framfield Road in Buxted on Sunday, 13 June, 2021, to reports a defibrillator outside Buxted Football Club had been destroyed overnight.

CCTV from the scene showed Harrison O’Doherty, 23, and Lucy Russell, 21, both of High Street in Polegate, throwing, kicking and spitting on the defibrillator.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both were arrested and subsequently charged with criminal damage. O’Doherty was also charged with possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) in relation to a separate incident.

Most Popular
A Polegate couple who damaged a public defibrillator in Buxted have been sentenced at court.A Polegate couple who damaged a public defibrillator in Buxted have been sentenced at court.
A Polegate couple who damaged a public defibrillator in Buxted have been sentenced at court.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 November, both pleaded guilty to all charges and were given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

They were also ordered to pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £95 and to pay £500 compensation to South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Detective Constable Sam Collyer said: “This was a crime that shocked the community and I am satisfied that we have found a resolution that allows both of these individuals to make reparations for their crimes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Lucy Russell in particular has shown significant remorse throughout these proceedings and I hope this sentence provides an opportunity for reflection and long-term behavioural change for both parties.”