Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An East Sussex man has been sentenced for committing animal cruelty after being caught hitting a dog’s head against a wall.

Luke Cobb, 38, of Avondale Road in Eastbourne, was seen on camera footage committing the offence outside a Brighton address on November 13, 2023, according to police.

Cobb was arrested later that day and taken into custody, Sussex Police confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the force said: “Cobb owned a dog walking business and had been entrusted with the beloved pet, called Stan, and paid to take care of him.

Police stock image. Photo: Sussex World

"Admitting to the act, Cobb pleaded guilty to animal cruelty on 21 March after charges were brought against him on 14 November.

"Following his plea, he was sentenced at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 31.

"He received an order to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, complete 10 activity days, and pay a £114 victim surcharge plus £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was also given a 12 month ban from owning, keeping, or having control of any animal.

The officer leading the case, PC Sam Cooper, added: "The video evidence in this case was deeply distressing, profoundly impacting those who saw the footage of his disturbing actions.

“Luke Cobb betrayed the trust placed in him to care for and protect Stan the dog.

"We extend our gratitude to the witnesses who played a crucial role in holding Cobb accountable for his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Animal abuse will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will be brought to justice."

The RSPCA assisted Sussex Police with the investigation and confirmed the dog hasn’t suffered any ongoing physical effects from the incident.

RSPCA Inspector Tony Woodley said: "Looking after animals is a privilege and this was an upsetting breach of trust from Mr Cobb who was responsible for the welfare of dogs in his care.