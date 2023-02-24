A driver who caused serious injuries to a motorcyclist after failing to stop for police has been jailed, police confirmed.

Leigh Garside was seen travelling at excess speed as he drove away from police officers approaching Winchelsea.

Sussex Police said the 39-year-old had already been seen reaching 100mph in a 60mph zone in Icklesham on the A259.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then ignored a police stop check and drove off, before colliding with a motorcycle rider from Essex who sustained life-changing injuries, police added.

Garside was driving a Mercedes and his airbags went off, but he continued to drive away from the scene.

PC Richard Brand from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said: “He showed a total lack of regard for the safety of himself and other road users.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later admitted that he had consumed three pints of bitter at the pub before driving, police said.

Police said at Lewes Crown Court on February 15, Garside admitted drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Leigh Garside. Picture from Sussex Police

Garside, a transport driver, of Donald Way, Winchelsea, was jailed for two and a half years and was disqualified from driving for six years and three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how the incident took place at about 12.10pm on August 14 last year.

A speed enforcement team recorded Garside reaching 100mph in the 60mph zone in Main Road, Icklesham.

Later, approaching Winchelsea, police officers at a static stop-check site asked for him to stop, but he drove away at high speed.

Police said he reached speeds of 45mph in a 30mph zone, and approaching the bend at Ferry Hill he veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit the motorcycle rider who was riding with a group of friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garside failed to stop, but stopped a short distance away where he was arrested by officers.

In custody, he gave a positive breath test for 96 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath, police said. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.